Watch: Luka Doncic's mind-blowing trick shots reach uncharted territory

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has been unstoppable for Slovenia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 so far. Doncic has scored a combined 71 points over his first two games against Venezuela and Georgia.

It appears that he can’t miss from outside the court either. A video recently surfaced of Doncic attempting trick shots with his Slovenian teammates from a chair on the sidelines.

In the clip, Doncic heaves up two high-arcing shots that each bounce off the ground before miraculously finding their way into the basket.

Watch Doncic’s trick shots below:

Paul George thinks Luka Doncic could become the greatest international player ever

Luka Doncic may only be 24 years old, however, he’s already viewed by many as one of the premier talents in the NBA. This includes LA Clippers star wing Paul George, who recently offered some very high praise for Doncic.

During a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” George was asked about the evolution of Doncic’s game over his first five seasons. George then half-jokingly referred to Doncic as the GOAT before speaking about what makes the Mavs star so special:

“Well, s**t, Luka’s the GOAT,” George said.

“Nah man, like not next up, Luka is now. Luka is for real now. He passed that next step after his first season. Like, you knew Luka was going to be that guy, and he's that guy now. With his size, his scoring ability, his playmaking, his IQ, his vision.”

George even went on to claim that Doncic could one day become the greatest international player ever:

“That's surpassing GOATs. That's surpassing Dirk (Nowitzki), that's surpassing Tony Parker, and that's surpassing Hakeem (Olajuwon). He's got a chance to be the biggest international guy."

George stated that his game is just way older than he is. And thats what makes him the toughest and scariest of all. The veteran star concluded by referring to himself as a "big fan of Luka.”

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 49.6% shooting over 66 games last season.

