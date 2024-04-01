Watch: Luka Doncic toys with Rockets forward, sinks circus shot for 37th point in 3rd quarter

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic delivered another sensational performance during Sunday's 125-107 road win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic recorded a game-high 47 points, including toying with Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. for his 37th point early in the third quarter.

With the Mavericks leading 70-47 with 10:47 remaining in the period, the five-time All-Star got the switch onto Smith on the perimeter. As the shot clock was winding down, he crossed Smith over a few times and pump-faked from beyond the 3-point line.

Unable to shake free, Doncic leaned forward and converted on a contested right-handed scoop shot from just inside the arc at the shot-clock buzzer.

The 25-year-old's circus shot left the commentators and his teammates on the bench in disbelief as the Mavericks extended their lead to 25 points.

Check out Luka Doncic's highlight play below:

Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Rockets' 11-game winning streak

Behind Luka Doncic’s big night, Dallas coasted to victory on Sunday, leading Houston by as many as 29 points.

On top of scoring 47 points, including 32 in the first half, Doncic added 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and nine 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting.

Per Mavs PR, with his nine 3s, Doncic tied forward George McCloud for the Mavericks' single-season made 3s record (257).

Additionally, Dallas, as a team, knocked down a season-high 24 3-pointers, shooting a blistering 51.1% from deep.

The Mavericks snapped the Rockets' NBA-best 11-game winning streak. Meanwhile, they extended their winning streak to seven games, the league's new highest active mark.

Dallas has won 11 of its last 12 games amid its push to secure a playoff spot. However, the team has won 11 consecutive games with Doncic in the lineup.

With Sunday's victory, the Mavericks (45-29) improved to fifth in the crowded Western Conference. They are tied with the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans but own the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (38-36) remain 11th in the West, trailing the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (40-34) by 2.0 games for the conference's final play-in spot. So, both teams' remaining eight games will be critical to their postseason hopes.

Dallas will look to extend its winning streak to eight games when it visits the Warriors on Monday. The contest marks the fifth and final game of the team's five-game road trip.

Meanwhile, Houston will look to bounce back when it visits the Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23) on Tuesday.

