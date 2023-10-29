Watch: Mavs legends Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic turn up to support the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of World Series

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki only played one season together back in the 2018-19 season. The two, however, have developed a special bond that has seen them share moments even outside of basketball.

One was when they came to watch Game 2 of the ongoing MLB World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. They both sported the home team’s gear as they were shown on the arena’s jumbotron.

Unfortunately, they saw the Rangers get blown out by the Diamondbacks, 9-1, with Arizona racking up seven runs in the last three innings to pull away. The win allowed the visiting team to pull even at 1-1 in the series, which heads to Arizona for Game 3 on Monday.

Rookie Luka Doncic played with Nowitzki in the latter’s final year in the NBA in the 2018-19 season. It was a changing of the baton for Dallas, with the Slovenian do-it-all guard taking the leadership role for the team since.

But the two have become friends, showing mutual respect and support for each other on and off the field.

Nowitzki spent all of his 21 years in the NBA with the Mavericks, winning a title with the team in 2011. He had career averages of 20.7 points, 2.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, is off to a solid start in the NBA season, averaging 41 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and a steal as the Mavericks (2-0) open their campaign with back-to-back victories.

Nowitzki reflects on one year he played with Luka Doncic

NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki only had one year with Luka Doncic in Dallas, but he is happy for the opportunity to witness firsthand how special a player the Slovenian national team member is.

Dirk Nowitzki (L) and Luka Doncic (R) played for only year in Dallas in the 2018-19 NBA season.

In an interview with Eurohoops.Net a couple of years ago, the German superstar shared his experience of playing alongside ‘The Don’ during the latter’s rookie year in 2018.

“We’ve developed a great relationship of course," Nowitzki said. "It’s a little sad that I only got to play with him for one year. He’s such a special talent. So good at reading the floor already at 21-22, an unbelievable all-around game. I would say he’s better than me now than I’ve ever been in my prime. That’s how good he is at 22 already.”

“It’s been a pleasure to be around him, he’s a good kid, he wants to do well," he added. "So that’s been fun and we’ve had a good relationship and we stay in touch. I’m always there for him if he needs something or has a question, if he’s going through something, obviously, I’ll try to help him out.”

In his final year with the Mavericks in the 2018-19 season, Nowitzki averaged just 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in limited playing time. Doncic, meanwhile, averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, six assists and a steal that year.