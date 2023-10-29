"Wanna be official sports drink of Dallas Mavericks": $75 million worth Logan Paul pitches investment idea to 'Shark' Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is arguably the coolest team owner in the NBA. Apart from owning the team, Cuban is also one of the most famous “sharks” on the ABC reality television series 'Shark Tank'. Recently, YouTuber Logan Paul tried to pitch his drink to Cuban. To his surprise, it was not for investment but something bigger that Paul was trying to pitch for.

In the latest episode of the 'Impulsive Clips' podcast, Paul tried to pitch his energy drink called Prime Hydration. Paul came with his drink and perfectly pitched it in front of Mark Cuban.

“Hello, Mark the shark and former opiate addict Mike. Today I would like to pitch you Prime Hydration, 825mg of electrolytes, BCAAs, antioxidants, only 20 calories and 2g of sugar. Mark, this is a big deal.”

Cuban tasted the drink and said the drink was good. However, the conversation that followed between Cuban and Paul was just hilarious.

Paul: I am not looking for an investment. I wannabe the official sports drink of the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban: How much money you got?

Paul: Enough.

Cuban: Alright, we could figure that out.

Paul: I am serious.

Cuban: Yeah. So am I. I will take your money.

Logan Paul is the highest-earning YouTuber in the world. He is a boxer, an actor, a WWE fighter and a master of making money. He also owns a merchandise company called Maverick Apparel, which grossed over $40 million in sales within nine months since it was started.

Maybe Paul got the idea from another YouTuber Mr.Beast, who partnered with the Charlotte Hornets and bought an agreement with jersey partnerships.

Mark Cuban becomes a wingman for Dallas Mavericks players

Mark Cuban is such a good team owner that he became the wingman for all the single Dallas Mavericks players. On Sept. 28, he appeared on ESPN's 'First Take' and did something that no team owner has ever done. He asked Taylor Swift, the star American singer, to date one of the Dallas Mavericks players.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis, break up with him,” Cuban said. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you.”

Of course, Cuban is a businessman, and if he took up the role of a wingman, he saw some profit in it. On a different account, Cuban told TMZ that Swift has a massive impact on the economy and adds value “everywhere she goes."

Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce and has been a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games, and Cuban has already seen what it has done for the NFL and the team’s business.