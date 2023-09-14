Watch: Michael Jordan shows his cheeky side as hilarious old parody video promoting adult content resurfaces

Michael Jordan once promoted an adult-rated film as part of a parody video during his time hosting Saturday Night Live in 1991. Jordan show cased his comedic chops, especially during his monologue. He was also part of several memorable skits later in the episode.

The video of MJ holding an X-rated tape resurfaced online after it was shared by X account @NBAStatGuy_. It was a clear parody that the user tried to pass off as an authentic video of Jordon promoting pornography.

"When you want hardcore pornographic videos, remember this label," Jordan said. "It's not really pornographic unless it says Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live on September 28, 1991. Jordan has just won his first NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls and his popularity was starting to take off.

The G.O.A.T wore shades and a green jacket during his monologue when starting the show. He looked nervous at first but was able to shake it off to deliver his lines. He also showed some of the commercials he turned down at the time as part of a skit.

Some of the hilarious products include Feminine Secret and the pornography video. Later in the episode, Jordan was involved in other skits involving Al Franken's Stuart Smalley character, and Zoraida played by Ellen Cleghorne.

Michael Jordan was great to work with, according to SNL alum

Michael Jordan and Al Franken's Stuart Smalley

One of the Saturday Night Live casts who worked with Michael Jordan during his hosting gig back in 1991 was David Spade. The comedian was an SNL cast member from 1990 to 1996.

Spade shared what it was like to work with Jordan back then while promoting his Netflix movie The Wrong Missy in 2020.

"He was super likable," Spade said. "He was the type of host, which was cool, who said, 'Just tell me what to do, show me what to do, I'll do my best.’ Everyone's usually out of their element when they come from sports and they like the feedback. I was too low on the totem pole and wouldn’t have said anything anyway, but everyone was helping him along.

"We were doing this hilarious Washington Generals sketch where we didn't want him on our team. It was all five white guys and we didn't want him on our team and even though he was so good, we fired him off the team. I didn't have a line, but he said, 'You're all getting rid of me?' And looked at me said, 'Even you pee-wee???' I turned my head down in shame. It gets a laugh." [H/T Cinema Blend]

