Watch: Mike Evans reps LeBron James' famous 'Irish' high school jersey ahead of Buccaneers vs Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans showed some love to the basketball community and LeBron James by wearing an iconic jersey. Evans is known around the NFL for his support for the game of basketball whenever he arrives in the arena.

Evans made his presence known as he walked into the stadium before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles by wearing James' high school jersey at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. The wide receiver wore the away jersey that he got in honor of the NBA star.

Watch the video below as he arrives to play on Monday night.

The Buccaneers and Eagles are each 2-0.

LeBron James was hyped after finding out the Super Bowl performers

A new season for the NFL has started, and fans are excited to see what's in store. One of the people who's shared their excitement is LeBron James. After the Super Bowl halftime show performers were confirmed, James couldn't contain himself.

James quickly re-posted the news on his Instagram story and was hyped up to see that the minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers would take the stage.

R&B icon Usher will be taking the stage in Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Artists have been entertaining fans with their performances over the past decades in the halftime show.

Last season, it was a hip-hop tribute as some of the iconic rappers performed. For Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige gave fans something to cheer for. Hit songs like "California Love," "In da Club," "Family Affair," "Alright" and "Forgot About Dre" had fans rapping along with the legends.

Prince made his presence known in 2007 and performed his hit song, "Purple Rain." Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gave an all-out performance in 2020 as the duo took over the show.

Michael Jackson wowed the fans in 1993 with his outstanding performance, which earned him a spot on the list of iconic Super Bowl halftime performances.

