Watch- NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal creates the world smallest burger

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a great many accomplishments to his name. Recently, the former basketball superstar added yet another one as he joined American chef Nick DiGiovanni to create the world's smallest burger.

In a short video posted by the chef on Instagram, we get a glimpse of Shaq helping out in the burger-making process. Given O'Neal's towering size, everything around him appears small, but the true scale of the project is hard to comprehend.

The final product featured a tiny 1/2 lbs beef patty along with the necessary accompaniments of a slice of tomato and lettuce.

In a hilarious turn of events, DiGiovanni offered the burger to Shaq. However, the big man simply whipped out a massive "Shaq-sized" burger, which would more likely be suited to him.

O'Neal's penchant for comedy certainly came through at the end. With the TNT broadcaster enjoying his offseason, we look forward to seeing him back in action with the rest of the crew on "Inside the NBA" soon.

How big is Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as one of the most powerful players the game of basketball has ever seen. While pairing his unreal athleticism with his massive stature, O'Neal was nothing short of a force of nature on the court.

Standing at 7'1" and weighing in well over 300 lbs, O'Neal was an absolute unit. Earning himself the nickname "Diesel" for his ability to push the ball up the floor even at his size, it was evident why opposing players simply got out of the way.

To add to his immense size, O'Neal also had one of the biggest hands in basketball history. With a length of roughly 10-10.25 inches and a span of 11.75-12 inches, Shaq could easily palm the ball. This was very useful to him as he often made use of it when going to work in the low post.

Shaq's ridiculous hand size has often became a talking point when he's seen holding everyday objects. With most items appearing to be absurdly small in the big man's hands, one can't help but chuckle at the sight.

For all his physical gifts, Shaquille O'Neal was also one of the most skilled basketball players of his era. While using his strength to dominate was a given, he was also a very gifted playmaker. With a fine-tuned sense for the game, it is evident why he earned so much success during his professional career.

