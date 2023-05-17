Watch: Nikola Jokic puts Anthony Davis in spin cycle before throwing it down over him

Nikola Jokic put on a show in the first half of their Game 1 matchup against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Jokic also put in the moves against Anthony Davis, who was his primary defender for most the first half.

The Denver Nuggets up by 10 points with around five minutes left in the second quarter. Jokic was backing down on Davis outside the paint when he quickly spun and left the Lakers big man in the dust.

"The Joker" finished it off with a lovely dunk at the rim. He finished the first half with 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets took a 72-54 lead. It will be interesting to see if Denver can maintain their advantage and win Game 1 over the Lakers.

Here's the video of Jokic's spin move against Davis:

