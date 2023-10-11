Watch: Paolo Banchero crosses up Zion Williamson and throws down a thunderous slam dunk

Orlando Magic sophomore forward Paolo Banchero kicked off the Magic’s 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule in style on Tuesday night. In the first quarter against New Orleans, Banchero first crossed over Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson at the 3-point line. He then proceeded to drive straight to the basket and throw down a thunderous one-handed slam on Pelicans veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas.

Watch the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year’s highlight dunk below:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Magic head coach heaps praise on Paolo Banchero by claiming he’s a combination of LeBron James and 2 other All-Stars

Paolo Banchero on his FIBA World Cup experience

Orlando Magic sophomore forward Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero was one of several Orlando Magic players who participated in the FIBA World Cup 2023 this past off-season. Banchero represented Team USA, who finished in fourth place at the tournament. The 20-year-old only played a limited role for the team (17.3 minutes per game). But he was still able to make an impact as an efficient scorer inside the paint, despite struggling from 3-point range. He was also able to serve as a small-ball center at times for the undersized American squad.

However, according to Banchero, one of the most beneficial parts of his FIBA experience came during his time watching from the sidelines. Banchero said that this allowed him to see the game differently and develop as a vocal leader:

“Being the youngest on the team, I think I was able to be very vocal, especially in kind of the role I was able to kind of help with some other guys, told them what I saw from the bench and know what I saw on film,” Banchero said.

Banchero’s FIBA experience playing alongside elite NBA talent and growing as a leader should bode very well for Orlando this season. The rising star will now look to take another leap in Year 2 and lead the Magic to their first playoff appearance since 2020.

Banchero averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.3 3-pointers per game on 57.5% shooting over seven World Cup games.

Over 72 games for the Magic last season, Banchero averaged 20.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.5 bpg and 1.2 3pg on 42.7% shooting.

Also read: "He's really in control": Paolo Banchero marvels at LeBron James' aura, basketball IQ and the ease with which he plays