Watch: Patrick Beverley clowns Jaylen Brown with 'Too small' celebration after scoring bucket vs Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley showed off his skills against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics and even had fun taunting on Sunday. Early in the third quarter, Philly's new guard pulled off a fake move similar to Rajon Rondo and made sure Brown remembered it.

Beverley started to make his presence known with the Sixers as he made an impressive move against Brown. He came out of the pick-and-roll and drove to the left side where he made a fake move against Brown.

Watch the play unfold in the video below.

Over the summer, the Sixers signed Beverley to a new deal with around $3 million for one year. Philly is trying to be a contender this season, and the 76ers have added veteran players to help their chances. Sunday night, they played against the Boston Celtics in their first preseason game.

Last season, the 11-year veteran started the season with the LA Lakers and ended his campaign with the Chicago Bulls. With the Lakers, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. With the Bulls, however, his scoring dropped a bit as he averaged 5.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 3.5 apg.

Sixers fans are hoping he'll add depth on the defensive end, as he's made the All-Defensive team three times in his career.

Patrick Beverley has high praise for Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook had bad blood between them early in their careers. However, their beef was squashed last season as they both started the 2022-23 season with the Lakers. Many thought it wouldn't work out with both of them on the same team, but they developed a great friendship during their time together.

Westbrook was mostly getting criticized for his on-court inconsistencies, which is why fans have dubbed him "Westbrick." However, Pat Bev isn't a fan of his former teammate being called as such and had high praise for the 2016-17 MVP.

"I thought it was bad for Russ," Beverley said. "He was the heartbeat of the team. It's the craziest thing in the world. The man has broke every f****** record. He shot 40 percent from three and people are calling him 'Westbrick'. How?

"In this world you get out what you put in. If he didn't have his triple-double Russ phase, they wouldn't critique him as much."

Both Beverley and Westbrook tried their best to help the Lakers last season. However, they didn't have enough to give Los Angeles what they needed, which was the reason they were traded.

