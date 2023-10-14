Watch: Rare whip from Devin Booker's car collection spotted leaving Moda Center after Suns vs Blazers game

NBA players usually tend to have a great car collection, and Devin Booker isn't going to let himself be counted out of it. Known for his lethal scoring ability on the floor, Booker usually shows off his car when he's not playing basketball. After their preseason win last night against the Portland Trail Blazers, he showed off his ride.

Booker isn't the usual NBA car collector, as he prefers to ride in style with his classic cars. The Phoenix Suns' star shooting guard drove off the arena in a classic blue convertible. The car was lowered and the entire body of the car was highlighted as he drove off.

Watch the video below to see Booker's ride:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is only one of Booker's many classic car collections, as he's been seen riding different classic cars before. In every game, he shows off what ride he has, which usually leaves fans in awe.

You might also be interested in reading this: IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker flexes Nike Kobe 6 PEs from PJ Tucker in latest IG story

Devin Booker talked about his love for classic cars

Devin Booker's playstyle reflects his personality. Although he can shoot from long-range, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard loves to show off his mid-range skills in each game. Based on his playstyle, he's more of an "old soul" and that's been amplified in how he presents himself off the court.

Booker can be seen riding one of his classic cars when he is not on the court. During an interview with Architectural Design, the three-time All-Star talked about his love for classic cars.

"I’m a classic car collector. I think it’s a family tradition for me that I took on and honed in on," Booker said.

When asked which car is his favorite, he had this to say:

"People always ask me what’s my favorite. It’s like picking your favorite child, you just don’t do that."

"My grandpa, I remember going to his house growing up," he added. "He’d be underneath his car every time I got there. I never got that privilege, to spend time with him in the garage, but he loves that I’m collecting and hopefully I can get a warehouse and we can expand further."

Also read: Jayson Tatum picks Devin Booker & Kyrie Irving over Luka Doncic & Steph Curry on his list of most skilled NBA players

How well did Booker play last night?

Booker and the Suns played exceptionally well against the Blazers last night. They made sure they got the win at Portland, as they played against their former starting center, Deandre Ayton, who only had seven points in 21 minutes.

The former Kentucky standout only played in the first half and played for 21 minutes, scoring 18 points and five assists to help the Suns capture the win.

Expand Tweet

The Suns and the Blazers will have a re-match and play on October 16 to continue the preseason games.