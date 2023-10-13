IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker flexes Nike Kobe 6 PEs from PJ Tucker in latest IG story

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will be wearing a gifted sneakers from his former teammate, PJ Tucker, for their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The pair was reportedly from Tucker, the unofficial sneaker king of the NBA for his massive sneaker collection.

Booker posted on his Instagram stories about the pair of sneakers he'll wear tonight. The Nike Kobe 6 PEs have an orange touch on their canvas. Look at the photos below for the beautiful pair the Suns guard will wear.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to sources, the pair was inspired by Tucker's playing days in Ukraine. During his first years in the NBA, the two-way forward wasn't given a ton of chances to play. For this reason, he played overseas to support his love for basketball.

Expand Tweet

The Suns will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have a new center, Deandre Ayton, who spent his first five seasons with the Suns.

You might also be interested in reading this: Jayson Tatum picks Devin Booker & Kyrie Irving over Luka Doncic & Steph Curry on his list of most skilled NBA players

Is Devin Booker the Suns' new point guard?

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns - Game Four

The Suns have an exciting squad this season. With a new "Big 3," Phoenix has a chance to win the NBA championship this season. However, both Booker and Bradley Beal play the shooting guard position, making it a difficult transition for either player to move to the point guard.

Although there hasn't been an official statement from the coaching staff on Devin Booker playing the point guard position, he's likely to get to play the position. Additionally, new head coach Frank Vogel mentioned that his offense will feature a "multiple ball-handler attack" this season.

"The pace that we want to play with, I think most possessions are going to have different ball-handlers each time down," Vogel said. "It’s going to be a multiple ball-handler attack, but I’m comfortable with those guys."

Expand Tweet

With this, it could be a hint of what's to come from the Suns. The point guard position is empty after the front office traded away Chris Paul. They also got rid of Cameron Payne, who many expected to take on the starting point guard role.

In the past, Booker has had chances to facilitate for the team. He's done a decent job ensuring the team executes their offense properly. This season, fans might see him play the lead guard role more.

The three-time All-Star played tremendously well last season. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists for the Suns.

Also read: How did Devin Booker play for Suns vs Detroit Pistons despite attending Lions game 2 hours before?