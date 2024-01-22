WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal channels his inner Jason Derulo's moves in AI-powered 'Wiggle' dance video

Shaquille O'Neal continues to love AI-powered videos on the internet, sharing the latest masterpiece from @happycat.1989 on Instagram. The creator used O'Neal's face and put it in Jason Derulo's 2014 hit "Wiggle" featuring LA Lakers superfan and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the video below, O'Neal shared the latest video from @happycat.1989 on his Instagram account. It shows him dancing and rapping as Derulo, whose face was replaced with Shaq's. It was another hilarious video powered by AI, which is a common theme on the internet at the moment.

O'Neal's voice was also used to recreate the song, another sign that AI has been leveling up. @happycat.1989 also added the famous Shaq dancing meme as part of the "new" "Wiggle" music video.

The "Wiggle" music video is not the first time @happycat.1989 has used Shaquille O'Neal in one of her viral posts. The creator initially had Shaq and the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew in Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video. O'Neal even shared it on his Instagram account earlier this month.

The hilarious video featured Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Shaq's face replaced Lil Nas X's face, while Barkley also replaced Billy Ray Cyrus, who was the featured artist for "Old Town Road." Smith's face was used for a female dancer and Johnson looked natural in the background.

@happycat.1989 also used Shaq and Chuck's voices to replace Lil Nas X and Cyrus' voices on the song. It was crazy to hear the two legendary players' voices in tune with one of the most popular songs of 2018.

Shaquille O'Neal makes surprise admission recently

Shaquille O'Neal admitted something that sent shockwaves around the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal is famously known for having beef with some NBA stars over the years, one of whom was Dwight Howard. However, O'Neal recently admitted that he loves Howard like a little brother and he only criticized him as motivation.

"If I mention your name, that means I love you and respect you," O'Neal said on Trae Young's 'From the Point' podcast. "Like I used to love Dwight. He did something I couldn't do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. Other people don't know that this my first time saying that, but as a big brother, I ain't gonna let my little brother slide."

The feud between the two legendary big men died down over the years and only rekindled during Howard's recent stint in Taiwan. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year currently plays for Strong Group Athletics in the Philippines set to compete at the Dubai International Basketball Championship. He's also aiming to play in the Philippines Basketball Association.

