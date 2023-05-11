Watch: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley mock Anthony Davis on national TV

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley appeared to have laughed at Anthony Davis after he exited LA Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis was accidentally hit in the head by Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter and had to be taken back to the locker room for evaluation.

As the Inside the NBA crew recapped the Warriors' 121-107 win against the Lakers, O'Neal and Barkley bursted out laughing as Kenny Smith was trying to explain why the Lakers need Davis to be fully healthy for Game 6.

Smith, as well as Ernie Johnson, knew what the Hall of Famers are laughing about and it was Davis, who suffered another injury. Both legends have been critical of the Lakers star's durability over the years, with Barkley even coining the term "Day-to-Day Davis."

While Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't explain why they are laughing, it's implied that it has got to do with Anthony Davis being made of paper. During the end of the recap, Ernie Johnson revealed that Davis was brought to the locker room in a wheel chair.

That's when Shaq started crumpling his paper as him and Barkley began to chuckle. It carried on for the rest of the segment, with O'Neal on tears. It was another hilarious moment on Inside the NBA, but head injuries are no laughing matter.

Anthony Davis might have avoided a concussion

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis exited Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors with about seven minutes left in fourth quarter. Davis was on the receiving end of an inadvertent forearm from Kevon Looney, who was just trying to box him out following a layup by D'Angelo Russell.

Davis was unable to play on the next possession and had to be taken out of the game. Trainers monitored him on the bench before he was brought back to the locker room in a wheelchair, as per TNT's Chris Haynes.

Many LA Lakers fans feared that Davis might have suffered a concussion, which would mean that he'll have to enter the NBA's concussion protocol. If Davis goes under the protocol, he'll likely miss Game 6 against the Warriors on Friday.

However, it seems like the Lakers star avoided a serious injury. Haynes followed up his report by citing sources saying that Davis might not have a concussion. He's doing much better now, but will likely be evaluated for the next 48 hours.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Game 6 of the Lakers-Warriors series is scheduled on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers have a chance to end the Warriors' reign as the defending champions. On the other hand, Steph Curry and company might be inclined to get revenge on LeBron James and comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

