Watch: Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley take playful Halloween swipes at 'emo' Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant cosplaying

Halloween vibes are in town as former NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and famed sportscaster Ernie Johnson put on iconic costumes. The iconic ensemble wore various costumes to celebrate the holiday, with the two legends having fun with their costumes.

Smith had a very distinct look. At first glance, people might think he's a member of the Ghostbusters. However, he confirmed that he took inspiration from the movie, Top Gun. Johnson, on the other hand, wore a suit that looked like his regular clothes.

It turns out, he went to Halloween as Vito Corleone from the movie, "The Godfather." O'Neal's costume is quite timely and related to the NBA. He puts on a wig that covers his left eye and tells the crew that he's dressed up as Jimmy Butler. Butler had an emo look during this season's media day, which has garnered its own following.

Former Phoenix Suns All-Star Charles Barkley went with a very specific costume. He was dressed up as a bus driver, referencing his back-and-forth argument with current Suns star, Kevin Durant.

Watch the video below to see the crew with their holiday costumes.

Shaq and Chuck's costumes stand out the most as they've referenced the league in different ways. For Shaq, Butler's media day antics have been iconic, in that it has drawn a great deal of fans.

Last season, Chuck had an exchange with KD after he criticized the 13-time All-Star for switching teams to win titles. Durant didn't appreciate that and went at it with the legend, calling his claims nonsense. Shaq also agreed with his co-host and friend, stating that everybody had to compete against one another back in their playing days.

What did Shaquille O'Neal say in support of Chuck's opinions about Durant?

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't always agree with others, especially with Chuck. But in one instance, he was honest in supporting Barkley for calling out Durant and his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

"Everyone has an opinion." Shaq said. "I am intelligent enough, so before I hit the emotion switch on, I like to listen. Now, I'm not a hater. I understand what Chuck is saying. Let me explain.

""How many times did we lose to Mike before we finally beat Mike? So, back in our day, you had to compete to get that respect. Now, the way Mr. KD did it, it was different from the old school way, they lose to a team then he joins the team that beat him, then he wins two championships, he made it easier.

"Now we can go back and say, me, if I know that was okay to do, D[ennis] Scott, I would have left you after the second year and went to go play with Mike. But no, I wanted to beat Mike."

Durant joined the Warriors after getting defeated by them in the Western Conference Finals and went on to win two titles with them. He was heavily criticized by many for his move, including Shaquille O'Neal.

