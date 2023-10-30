Shaquille O’NealSteph Curry has trended on social media on how he played with Dillon Brooks defense and it kept fans in awe including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The TNT basketball analyst even showed his appreciation shortly.

The Golden State Warriors showed their championship pedigree on their third game of the season as they got away in the fourth quarter. Curry started heating up and nothing could stop him from making three straight three-point baskets.

At the 3:31 mark of the final period, Curry showcased his handles that left Brooks off his feet twice and sank his fourth-straight triple. Adding insult to injury, Curry even held onto his face with both his hands with a wacky face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This fourth-quarter eruption by Steph Curry is widely appreciated in social media as it broke the defense of one of the best defenders in the NBA right now in Brooks.

Following that, Shaquille O’Neal could not help himself but repost the highlight three-point basket on his Instagram stories with the caption "WOW".

Shaquille O'Neal posts Steph Curry's highlight on his Instagram story

Steph Curry talks about Dillon Brooks in his post-game interview

The Golden State Warriors tallied their second win in three games against the Houston Rockets, 106-95, thanks to the fourth-quarter performance of Steph Curry.

The four-time NBA champion finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six three-pointers. The broadcast panellists could not help but ask about his highlight material against Brooks.

"We know what he's about and his reputation. I don't get caught up in that. I just play basketball. You obviously let the game do the talking," said Curry about Brooks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets suffered their third straight loss of the season. Dillon Brooks logged in 34 minutes and was able to provide 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Golden State Warriors are on the front end of their back-to-back games with the win over the Rockets. Their next opponent the next day, October 30, will be the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.