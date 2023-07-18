Watch: Shaquille O'Neal gets saved by a bunch of kids from drowning in Hawaii

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was clearly enjoying the summer by going to Hawaii. O'Neal had some time on his hands making a memory with a bunch of kids, letting them save him from drowning inside a huge pool.

In a video uploaded by @inca_tico (Daniel Chavez) on Instagram, the LA Lakers legend gets surrounded by several kids. He faked being drowned, and the kids immediately saved him and brought him back to safety.

"There is no better celebrity when it comes to interaction with everyday civilians better than Shaq," Chavez commented. "He genuinely loves his fans and people. He treats everyone the same no matter where he is or what he doing‼️"

It was a fun moment for the kids and their families, showing why O'Neal is one of the most loveable NBA personalities in history. He gave them a memory of a lifetime to cherish together.

Here's the video of Shaq being saved by kids from drowning:

CBS News @CBSNews Shaq met a group of kids on vacation in Hawaii, and of course, made their day by playing in the pool with them

According to TMZ Sports, Shaquille O'Neal was not in Hawaii to relax and have some fun under the sun. O'Neal was primarily there to perform as DJ Diesel at The Republik in Honolulu.

The grind never stops for Shaq, who made his debut as DJ Diesel at the 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Nevada. He released his first single as a DJ in June, which is part of his album Bang Your Head.

Shaquille O'Neal always great with kids

Shaquille O'Neal playing pickup basketball with a bunch of kids. (Photo: Gainsville, FL PD/Twitter)

Shaquille O'Neal has always been great with children during and after his career. Being a kid at heart helps and it shows every time he makes a good deed that goes viral.

One of the best moments showing Shaq's good side happened in 2016 when he teamed up with Gainsville Police Department in Florida to play pickup basketball with random kids. He not only played with them but also stayed, posed for pictures and signed autographs.

The NBA legend also holds his annual Shaq-A-Claus event across the country, helping kids through his Shaq Foundation. He provides children with toys, meals, clothes, school materials and more around the holidays.

Shaq-A-Clause has been around since 1997 and has helped children and their families in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Compton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Orlando.

