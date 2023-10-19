Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares video of Draymond Green surprisingly dubbing LeBron James as GOAT over Michael Jordan & Steph Curry

Former NBA players are usually active on social media, especially Shaquille O'Neal, who often shares different kinds of content online. Recently, he shared a video in his Instagram story where Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crowned LeBron James as the GOAT of basketball.

The GOAT debate has always been between James and Michael Jordan, who many still consider the best ever to play. However, Green has shown his undying love and support for LeBron in recent years despite being rivals in the postseason.

Shaquille O'Neal shares the reel on his Instagram story

"My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No. 1, MJ [Michael Jordan] No. 2, Kob [Kobe Bryant] No. 3, Steph [Curry] No. 4, and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] No. 5," Green said.

"Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. There's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does. Going to the finals year after year after year. Like, this s***'s grueling.

Green ended his GOAT take by comparing James to Jordan.

"MJ took a break right in the heat of that s***. Bron ain't taking no break. You know what he did? Went again and again and again. And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better. That's why it's Bron over MJ for me."

It's amazing to see that Green also included Shaq in his list of the five greatest players of all time. However, everyone saw from a mile away that the defensive forward has LeBron at the top of his list.

O'Neal usually doesn't get included in this sort of list, which is refreshing to see him be considered by the four-time champion.

Shaquille O'Neal disagreed with a recent post with him at No. 5

A post on Instagram caught Shaquille O'Neal's attention after he saw where he was ranked. The list featured the ten greatest No. 1 draft picks of all time. At the top spot is LeBron James, who was selected first by the Clevland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Tim Duncan take the 2, 3, and 4 spots, respectively.

Capping off the top five is O'Neal, who wasn't happy with where he was placed.

"Thoughts I say he’ll nawwwwww," Shaq posted on IG.

The former LA Lakers big man did a lot as a top pick during his time in the league. However, due to the talent that most people have, they tend to overlook how dominant he was in his prime.

