WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal shaves off stress on solo Abu Dhabi boat cruise

Shaquille O'Neal is been very busy lately. From appearing on TV and doing his podcast to taking care of his business, the NBA legend barely takes time off for himself. However, Shaq took a much-needed break from the daily hectic schedules of his life.

In a recent video that Shaquille O'Neal uploaded on his Instagram handle, the four-time NBA champion was seen enjoying a boat ride in Abu Dhabi. Shaq was seen cruising on his boat, while he also posed for the camera with the skyscraper city in the background.

Moreover, it seems like Shaquille O'Neal also has a lot of love for the capital city. Posting the video on his IG handle, Shaq also wrote a heartfelt caption:

“Enjoying my 2nd home, Abu Dhabi,” Shaq wrote in both English and Arabic.

While it is not widely known, the former NBA player also had a big recognition among the Abu Dhabi officials. In late 2022, the Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Culture collaborated with Shaq to announce its new year calendar for the “Big News with Shaq” segment.

The former NBA big man also enjoyed the Formula One racing in the city. He was also one of the famous faces who represented the NBA in the Abu Dhabi Games in 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals the regrets he has in his life

Since the first time Shaquille O'Neal stepped on the basketball court, he has lived every possible dream he has had in his life. From playing basketball at the highest level and DJing to rapping and having a career after retirement, Shaq did almost everything. However, Shaq’s life is also not without regrets.

In a recent episode of “The Big Podcast”, the former LA Lakers player said that he doesn’t have a complaining attitude. O’Neal said that he lives by the motto that 'anything can get worse.'

However, he revealed that there are three things in his life that he still has regrets and wishes that he could have done and acted differently.

"There's three what-ifs that will never go away. What if I called my sister two minutes before she passed away and said, 'I love you'? What if I could've dropped my ego and go, 'Kobe, what you doing, my boy?' And what if I did the right thing when I was supposed to do the right thing as a married man?” [9:30]

Shaq was very close to his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who died in 2019 after battling cancer. Kobe and Shaq are one of the most legendary duos in NBA history, however, their relationship strained while they still played together. When Kobe died in a helicopter crash, they were barely on talking terms.

When it comes to his marriage, Shaq has previously admitted that he was selfish in his marriage. He also said that because his marriage ended due to his mistakes, he also lost a friend in Shaunie Handerson.