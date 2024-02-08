Watch: Sneak peek at Anthony Davis' $419,750 Mercedes and $31,000,000 LA mansion 

In the latest episode of The Backyard Podcast, D'Angelo Russell visited his teammate Anthony Davis' house in Los Angeles. The two LA Lakers stars talked about various topics, while fans had the chance to get a sneak peek into the All-Star big man's luxurious cars and house.

The podcast started with Russell arriving at Davis' mansion. As they were walking through the main entrance, fans had a look at his Mercedes Maybach, which costs almost half a million dollars ($419,750), per Edmunds.com.

After that, Russell had a tour of Davis' mansion. The All-Star big man paid $31 million to buy the Bel Air Crest mansion.

Davis showed Russel some of the rooms in the mansion, and fans could see mementos of the superstar's basketball journey, including a picture with the late NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, as well as the 2020 championship in the Orlando Bubble.

Davis was the second guest on Russell's new show, The Backyard Podcast.

Anthony Davis explains why he got emotional when he won his first NBA championship

Anthony Davis helped the LA Lakers win the NBA championship in 2020. The 17-time NBA champions claimed the title inside the Orlando Bubble. Davis opened up on D'Angelo Russel's The Backyard Podcast about what it meant to become a champion for the first time in his career.

With the Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in six games, Davis explained why he got emotional when he claimed the championship.

"The first time that I was able to take in everything that has happened in my career is when we won the championship. This was the first time that you could really reflect and this is the whole meme of when I am sitting there and I am crying and all I got, the little twist," he said (segment starts at 45:18).

"It hit me like you waited for this moment your whole career, it was a surreal moment and everything that I have worked for and been through, this was the year it finally paid off."

This year, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have been battling injury woes and chemistry issues that have affected their title chances. They are ninth with a 27-25 record and have won three in a row. In early December, they also won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Davis has appeared in 48 games and has averages of 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

