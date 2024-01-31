Watch: Steph Curry diffuses potential Pat Beverley-Jonathan Kuminga altercation with animated antics

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry averted an escalation of tension between teammate Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia 76ers’ guard Pat Beverley late in their game on Tuesday. ‘Chef Curry’ stepped in just in time with his animated antics that diffused the tension.

The sequence took place with a little over five minutes left in the Warriors’ 119-107 victory over the visiting Sixers.

After being fouled on his way to the basket, Kuminga faced off with Beverley. But before any tension built up, Curry was already in the mix, laughing and jumping, which turned out to be effective as the two players laughed things off after.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Apart from playing the pacifier’s role, Steph Curry also led the charge for Golden State, finishing with a game-high 37 points, going 12-of-17 from the field and 8-of-13 from three, with eight rebounds and seven assists in 35.12 minutes.

He was backstopped by Kuminga’s 26 points and Andrew Wiggins’ 23.

The win halted a two-game slide for the Warriors, which now have a 20-24 record, 12th in the Western Conference. They next play on Friday in a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry says joy of playing keeps him motivated amid tough season

The ongoing NBA season has been tough for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors but the nine-time All-Star said the joy of playing and trusting the process along the way have kept him motivated and fighting.

Golden State is currently outside the playoff picture if the postseason started today with a 20-24 record. Injuries and on-court struggles have hampered its ability to fully soar and compete.

But despite laboring through as the season nears the halfway point, Curry remains positive and is just doing everything he can to help the team. He said he does it by always seeing joy in what he does and not allowing their struggles to get the better of him.

The 25-year-old NBA superstar shared this following their 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Tuesday, telling NBA on TNT in the post-game interview:

“Every time I step out here, it’s my happy place. That joy has to be there … the joy of playing the game is always there… When times are hard you just have to stay committed to the process that you developed over time.”

“Everybody is impacted by the results, win or lose, in terms of your emotions. You just have to say even-keeled as much as possible. It’s all about the process. Controlling what you can control…”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 2:33:

In the ongoing season, Steph Curry has played in 40 of their 44 games so far, averaging 27.3 points, 5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33.5 minutes.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!