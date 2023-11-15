WATCH: Tyrese Maxey shows up in Wilt Chamberlain shirt & Sixers welcome him with Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets for 50-point game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey got a reward from Chick-fil-A as the famed fast-food chain gifted him 50-piece chicken nuggets. Maxey is coming off a stellar performance as he scored 50 points to lead the Sixers to a win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers are on a role, partially thanks to Maxey, who has been a superstar for the team. Together with the reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid, the young guard is starting to show what he can do at an elite level. This is just the beginning, as fans are excited to see him play every game.

Chick-fil-A gave him a reward to commemorate his 50-point performance. Watch the video below to see Maxey's reaction.

It looks like Maxey hasn't moved on from his impressive outing. He arrived in the arena wearing a Wilt Chamberlain shirt to face the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament. The photo on the shirt displays Chamberlain's famous image after he scored 100 points.

Maxey is a favorite to win the Most Improved Player award this season. With how he's played so far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him win the award at the end of the season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season.

Tyrese Maxey's rise to stardom could shut down potential trade talks with the Knicks

Philly fans have developed a love for Tyrese Maxey this season for how he's been able to play alongside Embiid. His stellar start to the season could mean that the Sixers won't be looking to trade the Cameroonian center soon. Maxey's chemistry with the MVP could solve problems for the team and potentially shut down any possibility of the star center leaving them.

There have been speculations that Embiid might leave the Sixers for the New York Knicks. Due to his agent's ties with the Knicks' front office, it's likely to happen. However, thanks to how Maxey has played, Philly has never been this exciting since the start of the All-Star center's rise to stardom.

Tyrese Maxey's play could also halt the Sixers' plans of getting another All-Star. Following the James Harden trade, they've reportedly drawn their attention to Zach LaVine as a potential partner for Embiid. However, the 23-year-old star has been a stellar player and could seemingly shut down any future trade talks.

