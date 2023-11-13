"THE FRANCHISE": Joel Embiid hypes up Tyrses Maxey as he drops career-high 50 points vs Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers outmatched the Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid combining for 87 of the team's 137 points on Sunday. It was the eighth straight win for the Sixers as they maintained their position as the best team in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Maxey shattered his previous season-high of 44 points with 50 against the Pacers. He also had dropped seven 3-pointers, seven boards, five dimes and three blocks.

The performance earned the praise of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid who took to social media to show his appreciation.

"THE FRANCHISE @TyreseMaxey #50," captioned Embiid as he posted about him and Maxey.

Joel Embiid also had a good night, as he controlled the paint. The six-time NBA All-Star tallied 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tobias Harris chipped in with a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds against the Pacers.

Joel Embiid's teammate Tyrese Maxey plays for Pacers' Kelly Oubre's fast recovery

A day before the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Indiana Pacers, Kelly Oubre Jr. had a freak motor accident, which will make him miss significant time in the 2023-24 regular season.

That inspired Tyrese Maxey to play better. In the post-game interview, scoring 50 points was nothing for Maxey, as he offered prayers for his hospitalized teammate.

"This had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon," said Maxey.

According to reports, Oubre had broken ribs and sustained multiple bruises after the accident as he was treated in a local hospital. The good part is that the injuries are not career-ending, and Oubre should make a return late in the season.

"Man, it's tough. I heard about it- We want to make sure that he is good, 'coz you'll never know," said Embiid after the Pacers game. "It's just unfortunate. ... But I'm happy it wasn't that bad."

In eight games this season with the Sixers, Oubre has averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per night. He also shot 37% percent in his 3-point attempts and scored more than 23 points thrice.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have another game with the Indiana Pacers in two days. After that, they battle conference rival Boston Celtics in their home court on Nov. 15.