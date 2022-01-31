Watch: UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously offers comedian Bob Menery three sheep in exchange for meeting Michael Jordan

It seems Khabib Nurmagomedov is a mega Michael Jordan fan, much like the rest of the world. The former UFC Lightweight Champion, who announced his retirement from the sport on October 24th, 2020, recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast.

While in a conversation with Bob Menery, Khabib jokingly offered three goats in exchange for meeting the legendary Michael Jordan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I am gonna give you three sheep."

Both Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov lost their fathers at the peak of their career

Khabib and Jordan are often compared considering they are widely regarded as the greatest in their respective sports. However, no parallel stands as hauntingly true as the tragedy of both losing their fathers at the peak of their careers.

Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls alongside Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, lost his father in July 1993. James Jordan Sr., then aged 56 was shot to death during a car robbery. The tragedy occurred after Jordan Sr. stopped his car to take a nap while returning home after a day of playing golf. His body was discovered 11 days following him going missing. The loss of his father left a lasting impact on Jordan, who retired from basketball a few months later.

Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his father in July 2020. Abdulmanap, who was also The Eagle's coach and trainer, succumbed to Covid after a long battle. His son retired a few months later after defending his title against Justin Gaethje.

As per Harry Davies of the Mirror, Khabib, the longest reigning UFC champion in history, had promised his mother he would stop fighting without his father.

"No way I'm going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn't want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

The former fighter now runs his own mixed martial arts promotions company called Eagle Fighting Championship. He also followed in his father's footsteps and began coaching several UFC fighters including Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov.

