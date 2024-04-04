WATCH: WNBA superstar’s heart-melting surprise for Iowa’s team with viral Sabrina 1’s

As the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for their 2024 NCAA Final Four encounter with the UConn Huskies, Caitlin Clark and her teammates got a surprise gift of Nike Sabrina 1's from Sabrina Ionescu herself. The meeting of the two women's basketball icons was a warm sight to see as the two players embraced each other.

The New York Liberty point guard drew some cheers from the Hawkeyes as she entered the room and gave a pep talk.

"Enjoy what you guys have done so far," Ionescu said. "Enjoy where you're at. It's a lot bigger than yourselves and you guys have been saying that from what you have been able to do in the last couple of years here."

At the end of the talk, Sabrina Ionescu thrilled the Hawkeyes by gifting each player a Nike Sabrina 1. Adding to the excitement is that the gifted Sabrina 1's came in the latest "Exclamat!on" colorway.

"Thank you for wearing my shoe. Good luck and I will be watching. Go out there and kill it," Ionescu said.

Sabrina Ionescu hugged each Hawkeye player and had a brief chat with Caitlin Clark. The two-time WNBA All-Star also took time to take photos with each player. Some even asked Ionescu to sign their new pair of shoes before clicking a group picture.

More than the shoes, the Hawkeyes were gifted clothes with matching shirts and pants from Nike.

More about Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoe, Nike Sabrina 1 and its new colorways

Nike has successfully launched the first of Sabrina Ionescu's new signature line, with Sabrina 1 hitting retailer shelves in September 2023. Since then, the shoe line has been popular among sneakerheads with its sleek design and colorways that ride on different fashion tastes.

Since its launch, a lot of colorways have been released, and among the first ones to come out were "Spark," "Oreo" and "Wolf Grey." More colorways followed, including "Magnetic," "Apple Green," "University Gold," "Grounded," "Family Bonds" and "West Coast Roots" in the last quarter of 2023.

Kicking off 2024, Sabrina 1 "Beyond the Game" hit the shelves in January, while "Brooklyn's Finest" and "Oregon Ducks" followed the next month. Just this April, the "Exclamat!on" luminous green colorway hit the shelves, and it was gifted by Ionescu to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes right before their 2024 NCAA Final Four matchup with Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.