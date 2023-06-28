Watch - Zion Williamson throws down a nasty 360 dunk which made the crowd go wild

Zion Williamson gave fans something to look forward to for next season as he threw down a nasty 360 dunk in a recent video. Considering that the New Orleans Pelicans star has been struggling with injuries for the better part of the last year, this could be a positive sign for a healthy return to the court.

Fay El @FayElkhoudar @PelicansLead The kids at Audubon Elementary school are really enjoying Zion Williamson’s partnership with Jefferson Parish school District. Here is the video of the 360 dunk earlier today . @PelicansLead The kids at Audubon Elementary school are really enjoying Zion Williamson’s partnership with Jefferson Parish school District. Here is the video of the 360 dunk earlier today . https://t.co/A3MGVFU7bb

Williamson displayed this athleticism at one of his basketball camps. As part of his partnership with the Jefferson Parish school district in Louisiana, Williamson attended a camp for the children of Audobon Elementary School.

It isn't unheard of for NBA players to host camps during the offseason. In an attempt to nurture talent for the future, several players opt to host coaching events and impart their knowledge to the next generation.

Zion's work in this field could be considered inspiring. Particularly in light of his recent controversies.

Regardless, looking at Williamson's display of athleticism is certainly a promising sight for Pelicans fans. As a player who can almost singlehandedly alter the fate of the franchise, the Pelicans desperately need Williamson to be healthy.

Zion Williamson's absence last season was paired with a string of bad luck for the team. With Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado also going down with injuries, New Orleans had a tough time staying in the playoff picture.

Considering that they were one of the best teams in the league early in the season, fans know what they are capable of. If they can manage to keep their core healthy, the Pelicans will be a team to look out for in the West.

Should the Pelicans look to trade Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson hasn't had the best start to the offseason. After dealing with criticism regarding his lack of availability and his weight, Williamson faced more problems off the court.

Williamson was recently caught up in a controversial situation with adult film star Moriah Mills, who claimed to be pregnant with Williamson's child.

He was plagued by the media for his actions. In addition to dealing with the backlash, he also put the Pelicans in a difficult position. Thus, rumors emerged suggesting that the team could consider a trade.

Zion Williamson's five-year deal and injury history doesn't necessarily present the most favorable grounds for a trade. However, the Pelicans may be wise to wait.

When healthy, Williamson is one of the most dominant players on the court, and giving that up willingly may not be beneficial for the team in the long run.

