"We have enough to get it done"- Mike Brown wants to close out Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors as they prepare for crucial Game 5

Newly-named Coach of the Year winner Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings has no shortage of confidence against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors nearly blew Game 4, which would have given the Kings a commanding 3-1 lead.

Instead, the teams are tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5..

Here’s Brown on the Kings’ mindset for the crucial encounter on Wednesday night:

“It’s really encouraging from the standpoint that you [Warriors] are freaking champions. This is our first time trying to figure out how to get past the first round.

“I wish it was 4-0 and we were moving on but we’re 2-2. We took care of what we were supposed to do at home. They took care of what they were supposed to do at home. Now, it’s a three-game series. Let’s see if we have enough to get it done.”

The Sacramento Kings’ first two playoff games in 17 years went off to a rousing start. They beat the defending champions in closely-fought games. The Golden State Warriors showed their championship mettle and leveled the series.

Without the suspended Draymond Green in Game 3, Steph Curry stepped up to break through in the series. Sunday's 126-125 contest was the most entertaining so far.

Curry called a timeout when Golden State didn't have one, opening the door for the Kings to win the game. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes, off a dish from De'Aaron Fox, missed a potential game-winner as time expired.

Mike Brown has proven to be Steve Kerr's equal in the series. Brown served under Kerr for several years, including Golden State's championship years. The two will renew their bench battle in Game 5.

The Golden State Warriors will surely capitalize on De'Aaron Fox's hand injury

Mike Brown's coaching may not matter if De'Aaron Fox is severely hampered by a finger injury.

Mike Brown talked about seeing if the Sacramento Kings have enough as their series against the Golden State Warriors turns into a best-of-three affair. The Kings might find themselves in an uphill battle to close out the defending champions due to De'Aaron Fox's injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski's report dampened the excitement in this series:

"De’Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there’s still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday."

Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. Breaking: De’Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there’s still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell @wojespn Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. Breaking: De’Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there’s still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell @wojespn.Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. https://t.co/x5LW3bEJkK

Fox, however, will not let the injury stop him from playing. During the Kings' morning shootaround, he declared:

"There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.

“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.” De’Aaron Fox (fractured left index finger) says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.” De’Aaron Fox (fractured left index finger) says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.” 👀 https://t.co/qYK483iBWa

Playing in the Sacramento Kings' biggest game of the season is one thing. How effective the first-time All-Star will be against the Golden State Warriors' rugged defense remains to be seen.

Mike Brown's best player will wear a splint to protect the fracture on his forefinger. Shooting with a protective add-on is already tough enough. Playing through it against a defense geared towards stopping him will be what the fans want to see in Game 5.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will find out soon enough if the home team has enough to win Game 5.

