Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings has been named the 2022-23 Coach of the Year for his impressive leadership of the team. This was Brown's first season coaching the Kings, which resulted in a ton of success for him and the entire team.

Brown led Sacramento to a 48-34 record, which was good for third place in the Western Conference standings. He was also the reason why the Kings broke their lengthy playoff drought, which started after the 2005-06 season. Mike Brown also led the team to one of the best offenses in the entire league in his first season.

This was his second Coach of the Year win after being given the award back in 2009 when he was the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season, he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and they won a championship, which was his fourth as an assistant coach.

