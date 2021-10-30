"We got some growing pains" - Paul George explains the reason behind LA Clippers’ struggles at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season

Paul George has alluded to issues plaguing the LA Clippers for the team's slow start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

He said so following the Clippers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, their fourth in five games this season. George starred with a 42-point outing against the Trail Blazers, but the Clippers were comprehensively beaten, as their other starters scored in single digits.

According to the LA Times' Andrew Grief, George talked about the difficulty in integrating new faces such as Eric Bledsoe into the lineup as a reason for the Clippers' early-season struggles. Here's what he said about 'growing pains':

"We got some growing pains, some things to work through, got new guys in the lineup; we got a lot of guys from last year outside the lineup, so we got some things to work through,;it's no secret, but it's early. ... Effort and energy, are the two things we have control over."

Their loss to the Blazers provided a prime example of what's going wrong with the Clippers at the moment. PG is an elite player, but cannot serve as the one-man wrecking crew every game. LA will have to do a better job in integrating their other players and finding ways to get a bucket before George gets burnt out.

Despite having a top-10 defense, the Clippers have massively struggled at the other end. George has had a decent start to the season, averaging 24 points, 7.8 rebounds, four assists and four steals. But he has lacked the support of teammates, with the likes of Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe and Luke Kennard failing to deliver.

The Clippers will hope that the likes of Bledsoe and Morris will fire sooner rather than later to ease the offensive burden on George.

Can Paul George lead the LA Clippers to the playoffs this season?

Paul George hitting a three-pointer over Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The LA Clippers aren't expected to contend for the championship this season, with their ace Kawhi Leonard injured for the rest of the campaign. However, considering the way the Clippers have started, it would be difficult for them to get through to the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.

Having said that, the Clippers still have a top-ten player in Paul George who will look to once again prove that he's capable of carrying a team. But he will need adequate support from the likes of Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson.

George will be expected to have an MVP-caliber campaign for the LA Clippers to make the postseason. He's had a great start, but has to take it up a notch at both ends while trying to remain healthy. That, though, has been a struggle for PG in his 12-year stint in the league thus far.

