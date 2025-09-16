"We play with respect" - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes high road squashing beef with Alperen Sengun in touching IG post

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 16, 2025 23:00 GMT
Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo squashed beef with Alperen Sengun in touching IG post [Picture Credit: Getty]

The beef between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun saw a massive escalation since it started in their EuroBasket 2025 semifinal game between Greece and Turkey. After the win, Turkey's Sengun shaded Antetokounmpo's passing ability, drawing a sharp reaction from the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Just days later, both stars made comments publicly that didn't sit well with people from both countries. Both players were decried for offending each other's countries. On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo squashed beef with Sengun and made a post on his Instagram.

He posted a picture of Alperen Sengun and him sharing a big hug on the NBA court and sent a solidarity message.

"We play for the love of our countries. We play for the love of game. We play with respect. We always remember sports are made to unite us not divide us 🇹🇷 x🇬🇷," he wrote.
Antetokounmpo also made a separate apology post on his Instagram Story regarding a blunder during the live feed. After winning the bronze medal, in his locker room livestream, the Bucks star was heard saying, "Take the f***ing Turkish flag out of here."

"During my live feed, I made an inappropriate comment responding to somebody that was making disrespectful remarks. My intention was never to offend anyone. AND IM DEEPLY SORRY. I have nothing but love and respect for Turkey and people all around the world," he wrote.
"That's how our parents raised us with love and respect," Giannis added.
Giannis Antetokounmpo&#039;s IG Story [Credit: IG/@giannis_an34]
Giannis Antetokounmpo's IG Story [Credit: IG/@giannis_an34]

Alperen Sengun issues apology for his comments during EuroBasket

After the semifinal win against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, Alperen Sengun made a social media post that outraged Greek fans.

"Wouldn’t the sea weather be nice?" Sengun wrote after the blowout win.

According to Eurohoops, the post was controversial for many because of the use of "sea" in Sengun's statement. Many thought it alluded to the burning of the port city of Smyrna, which is currently known as Izmir, during the Greco-Turkish War in 1922.

Sengun issued an apology with a long message on his IG Story.

"My post after Greece game was a communication mistake. I have great respect for Greek people. No offense was ever intended," Sengun wrote.
Alperen Sengun&#039;s IG Story [Credit: IG/@alperen.sengun]
Alperen Sengun's IG Story [Credit: IG/@alperen.sengun]

The beef between the two players started after the semifinal game. After Turkey defeated Greece to book its berth in the final, Sengun made some comments that didn't sit well with Antetokounmpo.

"He's not a great passer. He's an amazing player, you know, but he's not a great passer. So we just tried to help and jump to close the paint," Sengun said when asked about Turkey's strategy to hold Antetokounmpo to just 12 points.

When Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about Alperen Sengun's comments, he fired back with his credibility.

"I'm a guy who doesn't like to talk a lot. You know, I let my game talk," Giannis said. "I'm going to my 13th season in the NBA. I've won everything. Everything."

While both players appeared to have squashed their beef and expressed solidarity with each other to send a goodwill message, it's hard not to expect an answer from the Bucks star when he meets the Rockets in the next season.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

