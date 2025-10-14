"We're going to fight like hell" - Tyrese Haliburton chokes up after Pacers legend praises his Finals decision in sneak peek of Netflix Starting 5

Last season, Tyrese Haliburton had one of the greatest postseason runs in the NBA in the last few decades. Shortly after many of his peers denied him his due respect, Haliburton led his team to the NBA Finals.

But it was far more for the Pacers star than proving his doubters wrong. Haliburton played for his teammates and the fans with hope in Indiana, leading him to make a bold decision in Game 7. Despite the calf injury he suffered in Game 6, Haliburton took the court and tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter.

He recently appeared in a short video from the second season of Netflix's "Starting Five," featuring Haliburton, Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and James Harden. The video featured Pacers legend Reggie Miller giving Haliburton his due flowers for his heroic performance in the NBA Finals.

"There will never, ever be a question of a guy's heart, will, determination, his game," Miller said. "He risked it all. He risked it all for a franchise, for a state, for an organization."

Watching the Pacers legend praising him, Tyrese Haliburton said that if he could decide to go back, he would still play Game 7.

"You know, you got to move forward. Yeah, I don't know. It's tough, but Imma work my a** off to get back there, and you know, I'm gonna do it in a Pacers uniform," Haliburton said. "You know this place is very special for me, and you know, like I said, I wouldn't change my decision for a second."

The Pacers star also vowed to take his team back to the Finals.

"Imma work my a** off every day to get back there but you know it's not guaranteed, but we're gonna fight like hell to you know try to make it happen."

Tyrese Haliburton ready for a new role with the Indiana Pacers this season

Tyrese Haliburton will not be returning to the NBA court this season as she continues to rehab from his Achilles injury. However, after a tough offseason, the Pacers star has figured out his role with the team.

Talking to the media on the Pacers' Media Day, Haliburton said that he was focused on learning the game from a coaching perspective.

"Well I think whenever you don't get to play, you get a new perspective on things," Haliburton said. "There's always time to learn and grow, and I think that this year, I'm going to be able to see the game...more from a coaching perspective."

"I look forward to being able to digest the game without playing for a full year. That's going to be different for me."

The Pacers will have to defend their Eastern Conference title without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, who signed a four-year, $108 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

