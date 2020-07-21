'We're living at a bloody resort' - OKC Thunder's Steven Adams takes a cheeky dig at players unhappy with life in the NBA bubble

Since the players entered the NBA bubble, complaints of adequate facilities and proper food not being provided have surfaced, and have been well documented on social media.

LA Lakers star JR Smith and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are some of the players who have made their disappointment known.

OKC Thunder star Steven Adams speaks out on living in the NBA bubble

The OKC Thunder have been one of the dark horses of this NBA season. They will be looking to perform at the same standards again once the tournament starts in the NBA bubble.

The OKC Thunder have performed as a well knit team together, and much of the credit should go to coach Billy Donovan.

Star center Steven Adams has been one of the key performers this season, and spoke to the media about life in NBA bubble.

He was quoted saying -

Let's be clear: This is not Syria. It's not that hard ... We're living at a bloody resort. Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there."

This seems to be a clear indication that Steven Adams is more than content with the facilities being provided in the NBA bubble. After the complaints received from other players, this is a positive bit of news for the NBA.

New Zealand international Adams is celebrating his 27th birthday today. He has averaged 11 points/ 10 rebounds/ 2.4 assists in a fantastic season with the OKC Thunder. He was asked about plans for his birthday, and he responded by saying -

"Might just play a bit of chess. Have a feed. Go by the pool. Do a bit of study and that's it. Just another day."

The OKC Thunder posted an image wishing the dominant center a happy birthday. You can check out the image here -

The NBA bubble has brought out different sides of NBA players. They are enjoying playing various games with their teammates and performing a variety of activities, as it is forbidden to exit the NBA bubble.

Many players have started their own vlogs in the NBA bubble. JaVale McGee and Matisse Thybulle are some notable names who have started vlogs. However, come July 31st, all these players would be raring to compete against each other and achieve the objectives set out to them by their coaches.

The players have had extra rest due to the lockdown, and the preparation in the NBA bubble should be adequate for the upcoming restart.

