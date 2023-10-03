"We've been in communication": LeBron James confirms 'Avengers' Team USA is in the making for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Last month, it was reported that LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was interested in making an Olympic comeback with Team USA. This came after Team USA suffered a disappointing fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup 2023. Following the loss, many criticized the top American NBA stars for not representing their country in international competitions. So, James purportedly contacted several of America’s biggest stars, including Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, about teaming up for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Now, just a month later, it appears that the “Avengers” squad has a strong chance of actually assembling.

During Monday’s media day, James spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about his desire to represent Team USA next year:

“I do have a lot of interest in playing in Paris.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to be had with the Lakers here this season, but I've got a lot of interest in playing in Paris with Team USA. I have a history of playing with Team USA, obviously, everyone knows that. And we have a lot of great players here in America.”

James was then asked if he had already contacted some of his fellow American stars about teaming up. The Lakers star then gave a short but direct confirmation:

“Uh, we’ve been in communication."

James is already a three-time Olympian and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. However, his last Olympic appearance came back in the 2012 London Summer Olympics. Meanwhile, James will be 39 years old at the time of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There are obviously no guarantees just yet. However, assuming that he stays healthy, it looks like James is more likely than not to suit up for Team USA next summer.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry express desire to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry

Outside of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were also among the stars who spoke about their commitment to Team USA during media day.

Durant left no doubt that he would be heading to Paris next year to try and secure a historic fourth Olympic gold medal:

“I will play in the Olympics next year."

Meanwhile, Curry said that he would like to represent Team USA in the Olympics for the first time in his career:

“I want to be playing. It's the one thing I haven't done.

“…I definitely want to be there. I want to be on the team.”

Several other stars also expressed their desire to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. These include Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan, among others.

It appears that Team USA will have more than enough star players to choose from for their 12-man roster.

