Western Conference vs Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Injury Reports | February 18

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The format for this year's game will revert to the old one between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference. It's the first time since 2017 that the Elam Ending would not be used.

Let's take a look at the rosters for this year's 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

Western Conference

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Eastern Conference

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Western Conference vs Eastern Conference Injury Reports for February 18, 2024

Two players won't be able to play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks are injured and can't suit up for the Eastern Conference. They were replaced by Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

On the other hand, the Western Conference has a clean bill of health. Some NBA fans were hoping that there could be a couple of injuries, so that Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings could have been named All-Star replacements.

Western Conference Injury Report

The Western Conference has a clean bill of health heading into the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The West All-Stars are complete, but there were some doubts about Kawhi Leonard's adductor injury before the All-Star break. However, it seems like he'll be playing tonight against the East.

LeBron James missed the All-Star Practice and Media Day although there was no reason given for his absence. James is still expected to play and will be available to the media on Sunday night.

Eastern Conference Injury Report

The Eastern Conference has two injured players – Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. Embiid underwent knee surgery earlier this month to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he's expected to return later in the season.

Randle, on the other hand, suffered a dislocated right shoulder and has missed the last nine games for the New York Knicks before the All-Star break. He's making progress in his rehab and will be re-evaluated next week.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Left Knee Surgery Julius Randle Out Right Shoulder Dislocation

How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT and TBS. It will also be available on radio stations across the United States through SiriusXM NBA Radio. Live streaming options include FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu+, which are all paid subscriptions.

