What channel is Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off in an NBA Season 2020-21 encounter. Both teams have had impressive starts to the campaign and their records rank among the best in their respective conferences.

The sides are performing well on both ends of the floor and this clash could be a fantastic watch for NBA fans.

Team News - Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a few injury concerns ahead of this game. One of the biggest issues for the franchise right now is the timeline of T.J. Warren, who recently suffered damage to his foot and is slated to undergo surgery.

Given how well Warren was doing since the Orlando Bubble, the franchise will miss him during the bigger games.

Injured: T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen ll

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed that Sindarius Thornwell may not be available for selection ahead of the game against the Indiana Pacers.

As per insiders, this will be due to health and safety protocols in relation to the coronavirus. Given how much the franchise relies on its rotation, the absence of Thornwell could become a real thorn in the side of the Pelicans.

On the bright side for the New Orleans Pelicans, Wenyen Gabriel has reportedly started participating in contact practices once again. The 23-year-old had suffered a knee injury and was absent from the team line up so far this season.

Injured: Wenyen Gabriel

Doubtful: Sindarius Thornwell

Suspended: None

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game commence?

USA: 4th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 5th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

