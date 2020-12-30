What channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After suffering an embarrassing defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA season 2020-21.

This could be a very good test for Anthony Edwards, who has been impressing in the games he has played. For the Clippers, this match comes as a shot at redemption, as they would like to return to winning ways and prove that they could be a contender for the Championship.

With many interesting narratives around it, the game could prove to be an enticing one.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Team News

The Minnesota Timberwolves have several injury concerns heading into this game.

By far, the biggest news on this front has to be that of Karl Anthony-Towns. The 25-year-old suffered a dislocated wrist during an earlier game, and as per reports, he could remain sidelined indefinitely even as the franchise continue to monitor the injury.

Anthony Edwards may be funniest guy in NBA

Moreover, Jaylen Nowell has reportedly suffered a calf injury and is ruled out from featuring against the LA Clippers while Josh Okogie remains doubtful for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to hamstring issues.

Injured: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Nowell.

Doubtful: Josh Okogie.

Suspended: None.

LA Clippers - Team News

The LA Clippers' injury list has remained the same since their last game.

After receiving stitches on his mouth, Kawhi Leonard will reportedly practice with the LA Clippers but is ruled out of the clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul George leads all scorers with 27 PTS



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/7hhLemEXZv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 23, 2020

After the team's last outing, fans of the franchise will be praying for Leonard's swift return to the court.

Injured: Kawhi Leonard, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

At what time will the Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers NBA game commence?

USA: 29th December 2020, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: 30th December 2020, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers?

For those in the USA, the game will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.