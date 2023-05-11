What did Daveughn Gray do? Charges against Oakland County middle school basketball coach explored

Daveughn Gray, a 20-year-old volunteer assistant basketball coach at an Oakland County middle school in Michigan, was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution and production.

If convicted, Gray could be looking at a total of 70 years in prison — 30 for producing child pornography, 20 for distrubtion and 20 for possession. He's also expected to face federal and state charges for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old student and filming the act.

According to WWJ, a teacher at the middle school contacted authorities last March 9 after learning that the female student had sex with an adult. It was first discovered by a student, who borrowed the victim's phone in January and found the explicit images and videos.

The student took a screenshot and shared it to a group chat on Instagram. It then reached the teacher, who subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Investigators began talking to the 12-year-old victim, who explained that she met Daveughn Gray in January. Gray told her she likes her and that he's only 15 years old. They began talking on Instagram and Snapchat before he invited her to his home, where the incident happened and filmed.

The victim also revealed that she's not the only girl Gray talked to in their school. One of the parents in the Instagram group chat even told authorities that Gray has been flirting with other students.

After a long process, police finally got a warrant to search Gray's home last Wednesday. The cellphone used to record the sexual act was found, with the suspect claiming that it was his friend on the video.

It was also noted that Gray has an outstanding warrant of arrest in the city of Romulus in Michigan. He was charged with embezzlement and larceny while working for Amazon.

FBI agent explains Daveughn Gray's case

An FBI agent explained Daveughn Gray's motive

In an interview with WYXZ Detroit, former FBI agent Andy Bartnowak described Daveughn Gray's case. Bartnowak explained that Gray is the typical predator that preys on young women.

"That's exactly what the predator is doing right?" Bartnowak said. "They're gaining their trust. "They use their authority figure to basically groom these kids to engage in conduct they otherwise probably never would, and that's really the most deplorable part of this whole thing."

Gray first lied about his age before gaining the trust of his 12-year-old victim. He began to know more about her and eventually got her to comply with what he wanted. He also asserted control by making her agree to have sex, as well as getting it on film.

