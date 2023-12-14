"What the f**k we meetin’ about?" - Gilbert Arenas calls out NBA for creating 'fluff' about Draymond Green suspension

Draymond Green has been the hottest topic in the basketball world right now, and Gilbert Arenas, along with Kenyon Martin, spoke on the topic in the past few episodes of Gil's Arena. The two former NBA players gave some interesting takes and bared some tidbits on what could be going on behind the curtain while Joe Dumars deliberated on how long they would suspend the four-time NBA All-Star.

The NBA has released a statement saying that they are suspending Draymond Green for an indefinite number of games, and reports are saying that they are still deliberating on the sanctions to be given.

According to Gibert Arenas, this is just a ploy by the NBA to bank on the situation and create a marketing plot out of it so people will stay glued to the league, thus improving its ratings.

"That just sells good to ESPN, TNT so we can't stop talking about Draymond. We've been in the NBA and this is where our expertise kicks in," said Arenas."If they want to suspend him, what the f*** are we meeting about?"

Gil's Arena also addressed the strange connection between Green and the 2004 Pistons, which included Rasheed Wallace and the rest of the team. They also found it amusing because Green was pals with the Pistons GM's son at the time, Joe Dumars.

According to Arenas, the NBA is expected to release a statement regarding Green's attendance at counseling and therapy sessions. Arenas predicts that Green will return to play five games after Christmas, and this action by the NBA would be seen as an attempt to address the situation. However, Arenas believes that the NBA's actions are merely for show.

"That is all some fluff s***. That ain't real. He ain't suspended for the season," said Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas has a funny take on Draymond Green's path of destruction

In just 2023, Draymond Green has been suspended four times by the league, spanning different incidents since March. Reading through what happened in the past, citing altercations and physicalities with Domantas Sabonis, Rudy Gobert and the latest Jusuf Nurkic, Gilbert Arenas sees that maybe Green is targeting all the European players.

"I know what Dre's doing. He is taking care of these Euros one at a time," Arenas jokes. "The media is trying to push these Euros on us and you choking and slapping them back. I get it baby, do your thing."

Draymond Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 15 games this season. So far in the 2023–24 season, he has missed 8 games, and the Warriors are 3-5 without him on the roster.