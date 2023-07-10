What is four-time champion Steph Curry's hometown? Finding out more about the Warriors legend

Steph Curry has established himself as a household name in the Bay Area of San Francisco. However, in the process of doing so, the Golden State Warriors legend has also done right by his hometown of Charlotte.

Steph was born to former NBA player Dell Curry and his wife Sonya. By virtue of Dell being a professional basketball player, the family never stayed tied to one place. This is important to note, as Curry was actually born in Akron, Ohio, during Dell's stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Steph was born in Akron, he spent most of his childhood and teenage years in Charlotte, North Carolina. He and his younger brother Seth grew up watching their father play for the Charlotte Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Curry family also moved up to Toronto when Dell was playing for the Raptors. However, after his retirement, the family moved back to Charlotte and Steph enrolled in Charlotte Christian School.

Following Steph's impressive run in high school, he enrolled at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina. His college career set up the basis for his legendary rise in popularity.

After three years of college ball, Steph was ready to take the next step. Having put his college on the map with his electrifying performances, he was picked seventh in the 2009 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. The rest is history.

What can Steph Curry look forward to next season?

The four-time NBA champion has a lot of interesting things to look forward to with the Golden State Warriors next season. Amongst those, an NBA championship certainly seems to be on the agenda.

The Warriors have already made some moves to get their offseason going. After trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, the Dubs added a savvy veteran point guard to their roster.

Meanwhile, after re-signing Draymond Green in free agency, the Warriors managed to pick up Cory Joseph as a solid third-option in their guard rotation.

Needless to say, the Warriors have made attempts to improve their overall roster. With the development of their young talent as well, it wouldn't be unrealistic to say that they can be viewed as a threat.

Unfortunately, although they have some interesting pieces, the Dubs are lacking. Thus, it does seem unlikely at this stage that the team will threaten to contend for the title.

Read: Steph Curry admits it was tough seeing Jordan Poole leave but is excited to play with Chris Paul- "We’re trying to win next year"

Poll : 0 votes