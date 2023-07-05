Warriors Rumors: Possible reason why Golden State signed Cory Joseph revealed

The Golden State Warriors signed veteran backup guard Cory Joseph to a one-year, $3.2 million contract. The latest rumors have revealed the possible reason why the Warriors signed Joseph rather than bring in a backup big man.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Golden State brought Joseph to serve as backup for both Steph Curry and Chris Paul. Johnson pointed out the ages of the two legends, which meant there would be times they will be rested.

Curry, 35, also suffered a couple of injuries last season that limited him to just 56 games. On the other hand, Paul is already 38 years old and doesn't have the best injury history. He missed the last four games of the Western Conference semifinals due to a strained left groin.

Cory Joseph will be 32 years old next season, which is the 13th year of his NBA career. Joseph spent the last two and a half years with the Detroit Pistons wherein he started 52 games. That's the most he played as a starter during his career considering he's one of the best backup point guards in the league.

Joseph spent the first four years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs after getting drafted 29th overall in 2011 out of Texas. He won a championship with the Spurs in 2014 as the primary backup to Tony Parker. He then signed for his hometown team Toronto Raptors in 2015 as a free agent.

The Toronto native was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2017, spending two seasons there. He then signed with the Sacramento Kings before the Detroit Pistons acquired him midway through the 2020-21 season.

In his final year in Detroit, Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's expected to serve as the backup to both Steph Curry and Chris Paul. He'll also likely start any game the two will miss due to rest or injuries.

Golden State Warriors need to add a big man

Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the only team in the NBA without a player higher than 6-foot-9. Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson Davis are both 6-foot-9 while starting power forward Draymond Green is only 6-foot-6.

Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, who both play the four position for Golden State, both stand at 6-foot-7. The Warriors' barely made it past Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

They did not have a way to stop LeBron James and Anthony Davis from scoring in the paint at will in the second round. And with Nikola Jokic dominating the playoffs, the Warriors surely need to add a backup big man.

