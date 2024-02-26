What happened between Christian Wood & Yasmine Lopez? Looking at IG model's history with NBA players

The situation involving LA Lakers forward Christian Wood and the mother of his child, Yasmine Lopez, has taken a turn. A video surfaced showing the model and social media influencer jumping over his fence and vandalizing his Mercedes-Benz with a stone from the tarmac.

Video footage released by The Neighborhood Talk captured Lopez's act, and reports confirmed her arrest. The video, seemingly recorded by either Wood or his sister from inside the house, appears to depict Lopez's actions. Following her arrest, Wood was informed by the police that Child Protective Services might intervene concerning their son.

Per Lakers Daily, Wood and his sister went to the home of a former participant of "Wild 'N Out," Tee, who was looking after Lopez and Wood's child in response. The situation at Tee's house escalated, prompting Wood to contact the authorities once again, as Tee initially refused to hand over the child, citing unfamiliarity with Wood.

In October, Wood found himself embroiled in a scandal involving Yasmine Lopez. She came into the spotlight when peculiar messages surfaced, suggesting a plot to deceive Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Lopez has also been associated with an alleged assault case involving Christian Wood. According to a WAGS Unfiltered report, Lopez had allegedly tracked down another Instagram model and inflicted harm on her in connection with Wood.

Yasmine Lopez was involved in multiple feuds with NBA players

In 2022, Yasmine Lopez had a spat with Carmelo Anthony while the talk was going on about their relationship and an unusual incident. Then, Carmelo reportedly sent a cryptic message following Lopez's comments as per Hot 97. Reports detailed Lopez opening up about her past relationship with the NBA star.

During a YouTube Q&A-style video, she confirmed their relationship. When asked if she had dated Carmelo Anthony or if that was "just a rumor," Lopez replied:

“That was my man. The flowers were real that he sent me. I was literally sitting next to him in the bed. I was like, ‘Who sent her these flowers, bro?' That was my most embarrassing moment. At the time, I was so hurt and upset about it. Now, I can laugh about it.”

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was involved in a similar incident in October with Lopez. Social media screenshots suggested that López was involved in a plot to scam Morant while allegedly attempting to "trap" Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson with a purported pregnancy to gain financial benefits.

Social media responses to the leaked DMs varied, with some fans calling for legal repercussions for individuals attempting such scams, while others questioned the authenticity of the screenshots, alleging a setup to frame Lopez.

Yasmine Lopez addressed the allegations through her Instagram account, denying the authenticity of the screenshots and accusing fellow model @thecaribbeangyal of fabricating the DMs to frame her.

Lopez also said that she discovered her partner cheating on her, leading to a physical altercation resulting in cuts and injuries, and accused her partner of trying to frame her out of spite.

Neither Ja Morant nor DeSean Jackson has publicly addressed this.