What happened to Gary Payton II? Closer look as Warriors guard exits game vs Kings with latest injury setback

Gary Payton II is back on the Golden State Warriors injury list. The defensive stalwart recently missed three games due to a left foot sprain. He didn’t play in the Warriors’ games against the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. “GP” returned on Friday versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, he could be back on the sidelines after Tuesday night’s encounter against the Sacramento Kings. This happened with 49.4 left in the third quarter (via Chris Scorch):

Gary Payton II tried to fight a screen set by Trey Lyles for De’Aaron Fox. There was no contact between Lyles and the Dubs’ shooting guard. He limped and hopped back into the locker room after a break in the play.

Anthony Slater reported about the latest in Payton’s status:

"It's a right calf issue for Gary Payton II, per Warriors. Won't return."

Payton’s injury is another blow the Golden State Warriors will have to overcome against the relentless Sacramento Kings. Chris Paul played just five minutes before he was taken off the court and then later sent to the locker room. “CP3” experienced soreness in his lower left leg.

Without two of the Dubs’ best defenders, the Kings have slowly crawled their way back into the game. Sacramento cut a 72-55 deficit at halftime into 104-95 to start the fourth quarter. With 6:43 left in the final period, the Kings have come within 110-107.

De’Aaron Fox struggled in the first half. He’s starting to find his rhythm without Payton and Chris Paul. The All-Star guard is playing a big role in the Kings’ fourth-quarter surge.

Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are expected to get more minutes if Gary Payton II and Chris Paul are sidelined next game

Gary Payton II and Chris Paul’s status on Thursday against the LA Clippers are in doubt. They may need to sit out a few games to be 100% healthy. If that is the case, Moses Moody and rookie Brandin Podziemski are expected to get a boost in their minutes.

Heading into tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Moody has been averaging 17.9 minutes per game. Podziemski, who has been impressive in a few of his games, is norming 16.3 MPG. If the aforementioned veteran guards are sidelined, Steve Kerr could divide those minutes among the aforementioned young guards.

Gary Payton II is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Chris Paul is putting up 9.3 points, 7.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Golden State's bench will be badly affected if they're unavailable.