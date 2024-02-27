What happened to Jakob Poeltl? Latest injury update for Raptors center as he exits game vs Pacers (February 26)

Jakob Poeltl of the Toronto Raptors exited the game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Poeltl reportedly suffered a sprained ankle and will not return to the game. He was having a great night for the Raptors before the injury, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, Poeltl suffered the left ankle injury in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He got the ankle re-taped and there was hope from the broadcast team that he'll be able to return to finish the game.

However, the Raptors ruled him out of the rest of the contest since it was the same ankle that he injured back in January. He missed 11 games because of that injury and the Raptors medical team possibly didn't want him to further aggravate his left ankle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season. Poeltl initially suffered a left ankle sprain on Jan. 7 against the Golden State Warriors. It also happened in the third quarter and was ruled out indefinitely.

The Utah product eventually missed the rest of the month and returned on Feb. 2 against the Houston Rockets. He has been healthy for the entire February until the injury on Monday night. If he misses time, the Toronto Raptors would likely rely on Kelly Olynyk to pick up more minutes.

Also Read: "Dinosaur fascination saga has reached new heights" - Georges St-Pierre spending day with the Toronto Raptors leaves fans in splits

Jakob Poeltl is in his second stint with the Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl with the Toronto Raptors as a rookie.

Jakob Poeltl began his career with the Toronto Raptors, spending his first two seasons up north. The Raptors selected him ninth overall in the 2016 NBA draft ahead of stars such as Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam and Dejounte Murray.

All three have been All-Stars, with the Raptors drafting Siakam later at No. 27. Poeltl lasted just two years in his first stint in Toronto because he was packaged with DeMar DeRozan to acquire Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018. It paid off for the Raptors since Leonard led them to their first-ever championship in 2019.

Toronto re-acquired Poeltl last season at the trade deadline in hopes of making the playoffs. The Raptors had to trade Khem Birch, a first-round pick and two second-round picks for Poeltl. However, they failed to make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup.

Also Read: "We'll have LeBronto Raptors": Bronny James' NBA rumors opening gates for dad LeBron has college hoops world drawing speculations