What happened to Paul George? Latest injury update for Clippers star as he exits game vs Kings (Dec. 12)

The LA Clippers was forced to play with a man down for the remainder of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after guard Paul George left midway and did not return for left groin soreness.

The eight-time NBA All-Star was not on the court when the third quarter started at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and was ruled not to return for the match.

Upon his exit, Paul George had nine points, six rebounds, one assists, two steals and two three-pointers in 16 minutes of play.

Good thing for the Clippers, they were able to hold the fort despite his absence, building a comfortable 99-70 lead over the Kings by the end of the third quarter.

George’s status for their game on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors at home remains questionable with the latest health concern.

The 14-year veteran out of Fresno State leads the Clippers in scoring this season with 23.2 points, to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 36 minutes.

Heading into their game against Sacramento, the Clippers were riding a four-game winning streak and at eighth place in the Western Conference with a 12-10 card.

Paul George's confident success will come for their Big 4

Apart from Paul George, the LA Clippers also boast three other All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He is confident that contrary to what some think, they can get things done and succeed.

The 33-year-old California native shared this in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, highlighting that their Big 4 are steadily figuring things out on how to make it work.

George said:

“I think we have gone through the rough patch of how to play, what it looks like, and we’ve found success in who we are.”

“I think we’re in a good place. We kind of know at this point what the rotation is, and I think we’re getting in a rhythm. There’s consistency there, and I think that we’re in good shape. We liked how we looked offensively and defensively, and now it’s time to test it.”

The Clippers struggled early when Harden joined them from the Philadelphia 76ers in early November, losing their first five games with the former NBA MVP in tow.

They, however, have since picked things up, winning nine of their next 12 games, including the last four.

Paul George leads the team in scoring with 23.2 points, followed by Leonard with 23 points and Harden 15 points. Westbrook, meanwhile, has been good for 11.5 points.