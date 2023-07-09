What happened to Scoot Henderson? Looking at Trail Blazers guard's injury status

Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson went head-to-head in their Summer League debuts as the Houston Rockets escaped with a 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, both the star rookies left the game with injuries that will be monitored in the coming days.

When it comes to Henderson, he sustained a right shoulder strain and was ruled out for the rest of the game. According to the Portland Trail Blazers, he will be day-to-day moving forward and will miss out on the match-up against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

During the matchup, Henderson was having himself a game. He put up 15 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), six assists and five rebounds. He managed to log 21 minutes into the game before being ruled out because of his shoulder strain injury.

Similarly, Amen Thompson also sustained an injury during the contest when he left with an ankle injury. Thompson, prior to the injury, attempted to block a shot late in the fourth quarter and ended up falling awkwardly.

Despite the unfortunate end to his night, Amen Thomspon showed out as well. He dropped 16 points (6-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range), five assists and four rebounds.

Both Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson are considered two of the best guards in their draft pool entering the upcoming NBA season. Injuries aside, both guards had impressive showings on their Summer League debuts.

Scoot Henderson on Damian Lillard prior to his request for a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers

After getting drafted third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson talked about the possibility of playing alongside Damian Lillard.

“I would love to play with him. We have a great relationship," Henderson said.

Before Damian Lillard requested a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson was confident in his ability to be the face of the franchise if called upon.

“I’m ready to embrace that," Henderson said. "I feel like [G-League] Ignite has taught me a lot. … I feel like as long as I’m mentally strong, and I am, and mentally comfortable with everything that’s going on in my life, I’m going to embrace it.”

Considered as one of the best well-rounded players entering the NBA, Scoot Henderson has the proper skillsets to lead the Trail Blazers into their rebuild phase. While the backcourt tandem of Lillard and Henderson is a missed opportunity, a fresh environment for both parties might be what's best in their respective careers.

