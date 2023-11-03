"What the hell you gonna do, co**block?": Stephen A. Smith confused at Michael Jordan facing backlash for son's marriage

Some people have been taking shots at Michael Jordan for his son, Marcus Jordan’s relationship with Scottie Pippen’s former wife, Larsa Pippen. The basketball legend, back in July this year, told reporters that he didn’t approve of what his son has been doing. Things have started to get a little more complicated after Jordan’s son, in interviews and podcasts, has announced his desire to marry his fiancee. The six-time MVP has been lambasted for not trying to stop his son with that plan.

Stephen A. Smith, in his podcast, passionately defended the Chicago Bulls legend from criticism. Here’s what the veteran sports analyst had to say about people who have been criticizing “Air Jordan:”

(5:45 mark)

"The brother [Marcus Jordan] is 32 [years old], he ain’t 2! You can’t tell him who to screw around with! You can’t tell him who to lay down with. You can tell him your suggestions. You can tell him your preference. What the hell are you gonna do, co** block? What is Michael Jordan supposed to do?"

The ESPN host is right. There’s only so much that “His Airness” can do when it comes to Marcus Jordan’s relationships. He can complain all he wants, but it’s not going to matter.

Smith added:

(9:40 mark)

“Michael Jordan has nothing to do with the decisions that his son made. … In the end, as Marcus Jordan articulated, ‘Dad can express his opinion all he wants to but he can’t make me do what I don’t wanna do when it comes to a woman.’

Larsa Pippen said that she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized” by Jordan’s strong reaction against her relationship with his son. She does not find anything inappropriate regarding the 16-year-old gap or the fact that “His Airness” and Scottie Pippen were longtime teammates.

Stephen A. Smith tells critics Michael Jordan is not dating Larsa Pippen

Stephen A. Smith is confused at the backlash Michael Jordan has faced due to his son’s decision to have a relationship with Larsa Pippen. The younger Jordan is his own man when it comes to that.

Smith had this to say to MJ’s critics:

(16:50 mark)

“It ain’t like Michael Jordan’s screwing around with Larsa Pippen! Now, that would be different. That would be kind of low. If Jordan was single and he was messing around with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife…if he ended up with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife then that would be bad. That is not the case.”

People have been wanting Marcus Jordan to follow in his father’s footsteps in basketball. That never happened for a variety of reasons. "His Airness" also can’t force his son to change a controversial relationship even though he’s against it.

