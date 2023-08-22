What issues does Scottie Pippen have with Michael Jordan?

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan had a lot of success together. As teammates on the Chicago Bulls, Pippen and Jordan made for one of the most dominant pairs the league has ever seen. However, it's safe to say that their relationship has soured over time.

It's no secret that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have some beef. While it's difficult to pinpoint it to one specific event, it's possible to trace it back in time.

Much of Jordan's animosity towards Pippen stems from his absence during key segments of their time with the Bulls. While that may have been injury or Pippen's contract issues, Jordan expressed his displeasure with Scottie on "The Last Dance" docuseries. However, this is where Pippen's issues with Jordan arose.

Pippen has been very vocal about his unhappiness with "The Last Dance" and largely blamed MJ. The docuseries features a lot of footage of Jordan and his side of the story. Pippen was displeased, as much of his own contributions were edited from the final cut.

Pippen expressed that the documentary took a lot away from the Bulls as a team and instead glorified the legend of Jordan. In an interview with The Guardian back in 2020, he said:

"I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players — and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time."

"I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified. I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had."

While Pippen's issues with Jordan would be understandable from that, recent events could exacerbate the same.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife to wed Michael Jordan's son

In recent news, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, is set to wed Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. While news of the two dating has been floating since 2022, the couple announced that they would be tying the knot earlier this month.

The initial response to the dating rumors involving Pippen and Marcus were shocking. While their age gap was undoubtedly a talking point, the two being together was deemed more controversial due to the relation between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. However, public opinion about the pair remains fairly positive.

While there haven't been any comments on the matter from either Scottie Pippen or Michael Jordan, it's safe to say that there seems to be some tension on the matter.

