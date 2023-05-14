What did Ja Morant do on IG Live? Latest gun flashing video on NBA Youngboy's song explored

Ja Morant steered clear from any controversial headlines following his previous gun incident dating back to early March 2023. He was seen showcasing a gun on Instagram live while inside a strip club.

But in a recent Instagram Live from Saturday, Ja Morant is yet again seen brandishing a gun inside a car ride with his friends. The frame happens quickly, as his friend, who was holding the phone, immediately pans away from Morant's position. But, online users were quick on the action as they captured the frame with Ja Morant in possession of the firearm.

Following the incident, the NBA announced earlier today that Morant would be suspended for his reckless action as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Regarding the decision made, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass provided an update regarding the league's decision.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," Bass said.

Upon investigation of the Instagram live incident involving Ja Morant, the league will be able to determine the proper course of action to impose on the All-Star.

This recent incident is another addition to the Memphis Grizzlies' chaotic regular season filled with off-court allegations and controversies.

Besides Morant's issues, the franchise itself has been in hot waters following the controversial statement made regarding Dillon Brooks' future with the team.

The franchise got a lot of criticism from the media and online due to the poor choice of words associated with the decision to leave Brooks after the end of this season.

Ja Morant spoke with ESPN's Jalen Rose following the 8-game suspension

With the amount of criticism and narratives Morant faced after the gun incident in March, he spoke with ESPN's Jalen Rose to give his perspective on what happened.

"The gun wasn't mine," Morant said. "It's not who I am. I don't condone in any type of violence but I take full responsibility for my actions. Made a bad mistake and I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. In the future, Imma show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative."

Morant received an eight-game suspension from the NBA as he was still able to make his way back with the Grizzlies team before the playoffs rolled in. However, following recent developments with Morant's second gun incident, the NBA might possibly look into extensive disciplinary action compared to his previous game suspension without pay.

