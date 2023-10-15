What is Jeff Van Gundy's net worth? Looking at wealth amassed by new consultant on Celtics' staff

Jeff Van Gundy's net worth is estimated to be $16 million, per Celebrity Met Worth. Most of his earnings have come as an NBA coach and ESPN analyst. Van Gundy spent a combined nine years as head coach in the league with the New York Knicks (1996-2001) and Houston Rockets (2003-2007). He spent another 16 years as a commentator and analyst on ESPN (2007-2023).

Jeff Van Gundy's net worth increased a lot during his time with ESPN, where his estimated annual contract reportedly was around $1 million. He was one of the highest-paid journalists on the network and that elevated Jeff Van Gundy's net worth.

His earnings from his NBA contracts have reportedly been between $10 million and $12 million. Jeff Van Gundy's net worth grew from $11 million in 2018 to $16 million in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Van Gundy spent seven years as an assistant coach with the Knicks (1989-1996), before taking over as head coach for five years (1996-2001). He guided the franchise to the 1999 NBA Finals, where it lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

After taking a couple of years off, he returned to the NBA as head coach of the Houston Rockets (2003-2007). He didn't find much success and left in 2007 to become an ESPN analyst.

Van Gundy was part of ESPN's broadcasting team alongside fellow former coach, analyst Mark Jackson, and play-by-play commentator Mike Breen. Van Gundy appeared in 16 NBA Finals as an ESPN analyst.

Amid his broadcasting career with the network, he also coached Team USA in the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Van Gundy returns to the NBA after joining the Celtics' coaching staff

Jeff Van Gundy will return to an NBA team after 16 years, after becoming a senior consultant with the Boston Celtics. Just a few months after being let go by ESPN as part of the network's layoffs, the former coach has found his new role in the league. Joining Boston will offer him the opportunity to claim his first NBA championship.

Expand Tweet

The deal comes a few months after reports surfaced about Van Gundy having talks with the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to become part of their coaching staff. Eventually, it was Boston that secured his services in a consultant role. With that in mind, we should wait to see how the new role will affect Jeff Van Gundy's net worth.

For their part, the Celtics are preparing for the start of the regular season with a road game vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 25.