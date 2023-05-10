What is Kevin Durant's wingspan? Taking a closer look at the Phoenix Suns star's freakish attribute

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players and scorers in NBA history. Durant also has one of the most unique bodies ever, which makes him almost unguardable on a nightly basis. One his biggest physical attributes is his freakish wingspan that allows him to shoot over people on one side and block shots on the other.

According to multiple reports, Durant has a wingspan ranging from 7-foot-4.75 to 7-foot-5. It's one of biggest wingspans in NBA history, which currently sits among the top 30. He uses his unique physical trait, along with his shooting touch to become one of the greatest scorers ever.

Durant is a three-level scorer and he uses his wingspan to his advantage. He can attack the rim with his precise dribbling and long strides. He's best use of his wingspan is in his mid-range game, while it's much more difficult to contest his 3-point shots.

In addition to his wingspan, Kevin Durant also uses his height to his advantage. For the longest time since entering the league in 2007, Durant was listed as a 6-foot-9 forward. It's really baffling that anyone would look at KD and think he's just 6-foot-9.

In an interview with Bob Fitzgerald on KNBR in 2016, KD admitted that he's not really 6-foot-9. He's actually 6-foot-10 and three quarters inches or more than seven feet with shoes.

"Since I love you guys so much, I was recorded at 6'10" and three-quarters with no shoes, so with my shoes on I'm 7-feet," Durant said. "I just like messin' with people. They just ask me so much... yeah, I just like messin' with people."

Durant has used his height and wingspan to his advantage. Add those to his basketball IQ, agility and athleticism, and you've got one of the most unstoppable scorers the NBA has ever seen.

Kevin Durant looking to win his third NBA championship

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant has been seeking for third NBA championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, things were tumultuous in Brooklyn and he was traded to the Phoenix Suns at this year's deadline.

Durant now has a real contender in his hands with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton. They easily dispatched the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. It's not as easy against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns and Nuggets are tied at 2-2, winning two games each at their own homecourt. It will be interesting to see if Durant can will the Suns back into the Western Conference finals.

